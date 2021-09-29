Letters A Harmon Supporter

This is a tough town to live in if you aren’t wealthy. As a renter I want to share how thankful I am to have Meagan Harmon representing me on the City Council and I hope she gets elected to another term.

Meagan has fought hard for issues that matter to renters, from restrictions on no-fault evictions, to rental assistance and eviction moratoriums during the pandemic, to increasing affordable housing. As a renter herself, a working mom with a daughter and a baby on the way, she really seems to understand that working families need help to make it here.

It is easy sometimes to get cynical about our political system because elected officials seem so out of touch and too often really don’t understand the needs of the people they are supposed to represent. Meagan is a breath of fresh air.

I am not wealthy, and I can’t make major contributions to political campaigns, but I can vote. I am going to vote for the candidate who works for people like me even though I’m not some well-heeled special interest group. I am proud to support Meagan Harmon for City Council.

