Letters Build Back Better?

President Biden promised to “build back better.” How are his plans working? Included: No southern border, drugs are flowing over the southern border, our country is being massively invaded by illegals, American citizens are being slam dunked by increasing taxes, our energy sector is being destroyed resulting in higher energy costs, severe COVID restrictions continue to take away our freedoms, and our country is being bullied and threatened by China, Russia, and North Korea because we have such a weak, feckless president.

With a president like this, who needs enemies?

