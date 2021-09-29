Letters

Build Back Better?

By Diana Thorn, Carpinteria
Wed Sep 29, 2021 | 2:03pm

President Biden promised to “build back better.” How are his plans working? Included: No southern border, drugs are flowing over the southern border, our country is being massively invaded by illegals, American citizens are being slam dunked by increasing taxes, our energy sector is being destroyed resulting in higher energy costs, severe COVID restrictions continue to take away our freedoms, and our country is being bullied and threatened by China, Russia, and North Korea because we have such a weak, feckless president.

With a president like this, who needs enemies?

Thu Sep 30, 2021 | 00:22am
https://www.independent.com/2021/09/29/build-back-better/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.