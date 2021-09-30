Announcement Santa Barbara Clean Energy Launches October 1

SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 30, 2021

Santa Barbara Clean Energy, the City’s new locally controlled electricity provider, launches October 1st for residential customers. To celebrate this significant achievement, local residents and business owners joined City staff to create a video outlining all of the ways clean energy will be used to benefit our community. View the Santa Barbara Clean Energy launch video here.

Santa Barbara Clean Energy’s mission is to offer customers green energy options and continued reliable electric service, while achieving our community’s ambitious climate goals. This is particularly important because local electricity use accounts for over 20% of Santa Barbara’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. In order to maximize impact, most residents have been automatically enrolled in 100% Green, providing fully carbon-free electricity and virtually eliminating local electricity-related GHG emissions, but they can choose from other clean energy options at any time. Options include:

100% Green – 100% carbon-free electricity for about $5 more/month for the average household. To make the most significant local environmental impact, most customers have been automatically enrolled in 100% Green.

Green Start – at least 50% carbon-free energy (more than Edison’s standard energy supply), and at the same standard Edison rates charged by Edison.

Resilient – 100% carbon-free energy and local solar. This program is for customers who have solar on their home or business. These customers will receive more money for their annual surplus energy production than what Edison offers. Resilient customers are also enrolled in 100% Green for any electricity needs beyond what the solar produces; these customers also have the option to opt down to Green Start.

Edison (standard service) – customers can opt out of Santa Barbara Clean Energy to use less carbon-free energy. Their rates will remain the same as Santa Barbara Clean Energy’s Green Start rates.

“I am very pleased that our residents will now have a choice to personally participate in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, doing their part to slow climate change and sea level rise. There are multiple options for residents, ranging from 50% to 100% clean energy. Customers are able to choose the option that works best for their needs and interests,” said Interim City Administrator Rebecca Bjork.

Santa Barbara Clean Energy will purchase sustainable electricity, and Southern California Edison will continue to deliver the power, maintain the poles and wires, and provide one single bill for customers. To start, most people are enrolled in 100% Green to get 100% carbon-free energy. Customers who receive financial assistance through the CARE, FERA and Medical Baseline programs will maintain their discounts and have been automatically enrolled in Green Start, which offers 50% or more sustainable energy, at the exact same rates charged by Edison. Customers with solar on their home or business have been enrolled in Santa Barbara Clean Energy’s Resilient Program. Resilient customers are also enrolled in 100% Green for any electricity needs beyond what the solar produces, but these customers can also opt down to Green Start.

“The great news for customers is that we’ve made the transition to Santa Barbara Clean Energy easy for them. If someone adds solar panels to their home, they are enrolled into Resilient and they will be paid more for the excess energy they generate. Customers can change their options at any time, and our team will assist with making changes,” said Energy and Climate Manager Alelia Parenteau.

Santa Barbara Clean Energy also offers incentives and programs to its customers that leverage Santa Barbara Clean Energy’s carbon-free electricity in ways that will greatly help achieve the city’s carbon neutrality goals. Benefits include rebates on electric vehicles, reduced-cost electric bike memberships, trying out induction cookware, home energy audits, and discounts on locally made battery back-up systems.

Santa Barbara Clean Energy begins serving residential customers today. All other customers, including commercial and industrial customers, will begin Santa Barbara Clean Energy service in March of 2022.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Clean Energy program, the various clean energy choices, programs and incentives, frequently asked questions and more, please visit www.SBCleanEnergy.com or call (805) 897-1979.

Contact: Alelia Parenteau, Energy & Climate Manager

Phone: (805) 564-5474

Email: AParenteau@santabarbaraca.gov

