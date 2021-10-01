Letters Support for Harmon

When Santa Barbara City Councilmember Meagan Harmon was appointed to the California Coastal Commission last spring, it was a coup for the City of Santa Barbara and the entire Central Coast. It’s been a while since we have had our own representative on the commission — spots are highly sought after and appointments are extremely competitive. So it’s a mark of Councilmember Harmon’s talent and expertise that Governor Newsom chose to appoint her over candidates from all over the region.

Councilmember Harmon brings her dual expertise of finance and real estate law, combined with her commitment to environmental protection and to the well-being of our region, to her role as commissioner. It’s so important to have our local voice on the commission, pushing for rules that will help Santa Barbara prepare for and weather sea level rise, push back on offshore oil and gas projects, and make sure we preserve our extraordinary coastal ecosystem, rather than seeing us turn into another Orange County. As a long-time environmental attorney and activist, I am supporting her re-election campaign to City Council because we need her voice, and her expertise, speaking for us on the Coastal Commission.

