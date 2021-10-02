Letters Keep Harmon in Office

The City of Santa Barbara has dragged its feet for years on what to do with State Street, with declining occupancies and a sluggish downtown. Then two things happened: the pandemic and Councilmember Meagan Harmon.

Meagan saw the need and the opportunity that the pandemic presented: to keep local businesses alive by closing State Street to car traffic, creating a pedestrian promenade allowing restaurants and retail to expand. She worked behind the scenes and from the City Council dais to make the bureaucracy move quickly and make it happen.

Meagan has also been a leading voice for reforming the city’s red tape, especially in the Community Development Department. These improvements have been needed for decades. Meagan was critical in making them happen and businesses and residents working with the City are better for it.

Meagan Harmon brings energy, drive and vision to the work of serving our city. I urge voters to return her to office on November 2.

Add to Favorites