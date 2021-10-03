Letters The Common Good

Before attorney Craig Price removes all unvaccinated for “the common good” and continues to spew his biased ignorance, he’d benefit from taking a local class on constitutional law taught by Judge Brian Hill. There are so many holes in his recent op-ed that his ship would sink before connecting with Hill’s.

Having observed for years conflicted Price in action at both SBCC and SB Unified, it’s known why he’s retained at taxpayer expense by both boards for his arrogant bias and omissions.

He begins his argument by stating that the majority supports the vaccine. Since when does this country eliminate individual rights based on majority opinion? In 5th grade we’re taught rights of the minority, and every citizen. Read the Bill of Rights! What’s the point behind the fillibuster rule and Electoral College? To protect us from the tyranny of the majority.

After he studies basic U.S. Constitutional Law, I hope he researches that the definition of vaccination had to be recently changed to include experimental drugs that do not prevent infection or even the spread of infection. Article states “some students may have contacted COVID from a teacher,” or anywhere else. My vaccinated collegiate daughter unintentionally exposed hundreds when partying in June before becoming seriously ill. Contact tracing is a joke to compensate Big Brothers. Fear and control are the only rationale for terminating access to our public schools.

Will the Indy disclose the writer’s, S.B. Unified’s, SBCC’s investments in Big Phama? Pfizer’s $11B growing profits exceed the annual budget of most countries. —Denice Spangler Adams, S.B.

Editor’s Note: Craig Price responds:

Exercising a personal belief against school vaccination isn’t recognized in California. A 2015 law repealing personal belief exemptions was upheld in Whitlow v. California. It makes interesting reading for persons wishing to take a deeper dive into the legal precedents in which personal beliefs have been subordinated to public health and welfare concerns, starting with the 1905 U.S. Supreme Court decision I quoted. —Craig Price

