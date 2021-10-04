Letters Vote for Sneddon

It’s been said that if you want to understand a person, watch what they do and not what they say. Planning Commissioner Barrett Reed wants your vote for City Council but hasn’t bothered to vote in a City Council election his entire adult life in Santa Barbara. Where was Mr. Reed during important local policy debates over the last decade?

Voting is an incredible privilege and responsibility. There have been numerous elections in recent years that have allowed voters to make their voices heard on important issues like housing and homelessness. Mr. Reed has not shown up. Why should the residents of District 4 trust someone to help lead our city when they won’t even do the bare minimum of their civic duty?

City Hall needs competent and qualified leadership. I urge District 4 residents to vote for Councilmember Kristen Sneddon on November 2.

Add to Favorites