It is about time a social worker is employed to help the homeless at the Main Library. The salary of $56,000 is vastly underfunded however. Considering the schooling, licensing, and costs of living in S.B. I would expect that the social worker salary with benefits would exceed at least $80,000 to start. We need to put our money where our values are.

