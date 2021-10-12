Danish String Quartet to Play Intimate Concert at the Rockwood

More Like This

Musical America’s Ensemble of the Year for 2020 and a favorite guest of UCSB Arts & Lectures, the Danish String Quartet (DSQ) return to Santa Barbara on Thursday, October 14, for an intimate concert of chamber music at the Rockwood. The program will include two works by Franz Schubert — the String Quartet in D Major, D. 887; and Der Doppelgänger in an arrangement by the DSQ. The concert will introduce an ambitious four-year project titled Doppelgänger that’s sponsored by UCSB Arts & Lectures with an international group of partner organizations including Carnegie Hall. The project challenges Sørensen, Lotta Wennäkoski, Anna Thorvaldsdottir, and Thomas Adès to create doppelgängers for classic works of chamber music by Schubert. The DSQ will be back on April 27, 2022, with part two of the project. For tickets and information, visit artsandlectures.ucsb.edu or call (805) 893-3535.

