Briefs Man Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting in Lompoc Identified Travis Daniel Carlon of Lompoc Was Killed Saturday in an Officer-Involved Shooting After Allegedly Pointing Gun at Officers

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office identified the man killed in the Lompoc Police Department officer-involved shooting Saturday as 32-year-old Travis Daniel Carlon of Lompoc.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Raquel Zick, and this is the only additional information available at this time.

The Lompoc Police Department will be handling the criminal investigation associated with the original call of assault with a deadly weapon, as well as the administrative investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

