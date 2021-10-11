Briefs Lompoc Police Officers Fatally Shoot Suspect Officers Shoot Suspect After He Allegedly Pointed Handgun at Them

The Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Office is assisting the Lompoc Police Department with an investigation into an officer-involved shooting involving a man who was fatally shot by police after he allegedly pointed a handgun at them, according to a Sheriff’s Office press release on Sunday.

Lompoc Police officers responded to a reported assault with a deadly weapon on October 9. When officers arrived at the residence in question, the suspect barricaded himself inside and refused to respond to officers.

According to police, the suspect eventually came to the door with a handgun and pointed it at the officers, who shot and fatally wounded the suspect. There were no injuries to the three officers involved.

At the request of Lompoc Police Chief Joseph Mariani, the Sheriff’s Office responded to conduct an investigation into the officer-involved shooting, according to Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Raquel Zick.

The Lompoc Police Department will be handling the criminal investigation into the original call of a reported assault, as well as the administrative investigation into the officer-involved shooting.

The identity of the involved officers, as well as the identity of the suspect, are not available at this time.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Add to Favorites