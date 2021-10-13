Letters Support for Whitehurst

As an energetic independent business owner, Mark understands what it takes to communicate effectively with people. He also has experience running his own successful business locally for over 27 years.

We have known Mark for more than 25 years. His dedication, passion and selfless service through numerous nonprofit organizations in Santa Barbara is self-evident by the long-term, positive results he has produced.

Having served on the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization Board of Directors for 14 years Mark understands the challenges facing Santa Barbara’s economy and what it would take to revive the downtown business area. He has the marketing expertise and leadership skills to build consensus among all the community stakeholders to bring desperately needed, positive changes to all areas of the City.

By taking his class through SBCC Continuing Education for several years, we have observed him in action first hand. As a teacher/instructor he is a great listener, very empathetic and patient. He is absolutely amazing in encouraging participation from everyone in the room, in drawing out ideas for finding the best solutions to problems, and in allowing anyone to express their opinions in an accepting environment.

Please join us in supporting Mark Whitehurst for Mayor. He is the one who will get the changes made that Santa Barbara needs!

