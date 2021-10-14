Announcement Goleta’s Halloween Parking Permit Program Returns October 29 – 31

GOLETA, CA, October 14, 2021 – As we enter our second Halloween during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Goleta will continue with our parking permit program for select neighborhoods. Since 2014, a temporary permit-only on-street parking program for residents near Isla Vista was implemented and deemed successful in dissuading partygoers from parking in the Goleta neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista and reducing the impacts felt by residents. The City coordinates with the communities of Isla Vista and University of California, Santa Barbara, who will also have restrictions this year.

Parking permits are issued for the Goleta neighborhoods closest to Isla Vista: University 1 and University 2 neighborhoods, including the Cannon Green Condominium complex. The boundaries are: Cannon Green Drive to the west, Hollister Avenue to the north, Storke Road to the east and Whittier Drive to the south.

Each household should receive two passes in their mailbox by Thursday, October 21. The parking permits are required to be taped to the inside of the vehicle’s driver’s side window during the restricted hours (see below). Signage will be posted on the streets in advance to remind drivers, and electronic message boards will be at several entrances to the University 1 and 2 neighborhoods. Vehicles not displaying the appropriate permit will be subject to ticketing and/or towing. Parking restrictions are for Friday and Saturday nights, when most party-goers are expected to be in the area:

7:00 p.m. Friday, October 29, 2021, to 7:00 a.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021; and

7:00 p.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021, to 7:00 a.m. Sunday, October 31, 2021

Parking restrictions are only in effect during the evening and overnight hours; daytime events at Girsh Park should not be impacted. If you live in the area designated to receive a parking permit, and do not receive yours by October 21, please contact the City of Goleta Neighborhood Services Department at 805-961-7554 or bramirez@cityofgoleta.org to make arrangements for a replacement.

More information on the City’s temporary parking permit program, including a map of the affected area and frequently asked questions, is available at http://tinyurl.com/halloweenparking.

