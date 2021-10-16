Letters A Vote for Reed

Santa Barbarians have been conditioned to believe that this “D” word is synonymous with the Devil. At the same time, the city residents lament the empty store fronts along State Street, the lack of affordable workforce housing, need for dealing with the homeless, as well as other issues facing our city. Developers will be necessary to deal with these issues.

Kristen Sneddon is deriding Barrett Reed for being a redeveloper, despite his occupation utilizing adaptive reuse of existing buildings. She wants you to believe that any developers backing him will invade our single-family neighborhoods, changing them forever.

If we are to be concerned about his support by developers, then likewise shouldn’t we also be concerned with her endorsements by the Democratic Party and others as well? This is a nonpartisan position. How do we know that Kristen will stay focused on local issues that matter to District Four voters? So far she has not.

She has flip-flopped on her votes, she’s cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars in lawsuits, she has a no-confidence statement from the SBPD, and she still lacks understanding on fire mitigation.

She pats herself on the back for a job well done, claims she has a vision for Santa Barbara to solve its issues, but where has her vision been during the past four years? Visions aren’t reality, and it’s time to take action!

I will vote for Barrett Reed.

Add to Favorites