Letters Car Trouble

Help! I’m in limbo! I purchased a 2020 Chevy Bolt last November, using my old car as a trade in. In August, the battery malfunctioned, and I took it in to the dealership. It has been there ever since! I have their loaner (gas burning), but no repair in sight. Meanwhile, I’m making car payments and paying insurance on a vehicle that’s sitting on a car lot. The registration is coming due in November.

Bunnin Chevrolet tells me it’s between GM and me now! May I mention that I’m a 78-year-old female apartment dweller living on a fixed income? I happen to be 5 feet tall and weight 95 pounds. It’s between me and GM?!?!?! Please help!

Editor’s Note: General Motors is notifying owners by postcard when batteries are available, a Bunnin representative said. All Bolts EVs are being recalled because of 13 fires, more than 140,000 vehicles, according to Car & Driver, and GM expects to begin installing new batteries in November.

