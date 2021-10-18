Letters Harmon: Fresh Ideas

I was glad to see the Independent’s recent endorsement of Meagan Harmon for City Council.

As your endorsement article points out, Meagan has led effectively — both publicly as a Councilmember and also behind the scenes — to make the city more inclusive, responsive, flexible, and creative to support local residents and businesses.

I was pleased the endorsement cited some of Meagan’s many accomplishments during her relatively short time on Council. As a finance and real estate attorney, Meagan understands how to use the law to get things done. Examples include affordable housing, rental assistance, the city’s first ever restrictions on no-fault evictions, and establishment of the Civilian Review Board.

Meagan has also been a leader of efforts to close State Street to cars and the creation of the State Street Promenade. She was a key leader in establishing the State Street Advisory Committee, allowing residents direct involvement in determining downtown’s future. She has successfully advocated for real improvements at the city’s Community Development Department.

It is a sad reality that the city’s bureaucracy has resisted many of these changes for decades. Meagan deserves our thanks for getting them done. She has consistently empowered the voices of local residents in a city where for too long bureaucrats held too much power in deciding our future on critical issues.

Talk to Meagan and you’ll hear fresh ideas, a history of success, and a commitment to serving the city. That’s why we need her on the City Council.

Add to Favorites