Letters Johnson: Meaningful Change

Although I vote in a different district, I write to express enthusiastic support for Nina Johnson as City Council candidate in District Six. I have been an active resident of Santa Barbara for 50 years. This town is now calling for a collaborative, innovative, and action-oriented Council in order to make the positive changes we need.

Nina has worked with city officials, businesses, and the arts community for 25 years. She knows what is involved to make meaningful changes. The city’s largest problem areas of public safety, State Street viability, affordable housing, community vibrancy, and businesses are all issues that Nina can address knowledgeably.

We need Nina’s voice on the City Council in the downtown, business, cultural and arts areas of District Six. Nina is smart, and does her homework on issues presented to her. She knows how to engage with a wide variety of people in a collaborative manner. Nina will have the time the job requires and be responsive to community concerns. Nina is not bound by special interests and will not shy away from difficult decisions or innovative changes. For years, while behind the scenes of City Hall, she contributed fresh ideas on critical questions including pedestrians on State Street, city infrastructure, and sustainability.

Nina will bring experience and a team spirit to City Council. She understands that listening and mutual regard are required to make things happen. She also has innate leadership skills. She will focus on issues and be decisive when the time is right.

Vote for Nina Johnson for District Six!

