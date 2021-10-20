Santa Barbara Half Marathon & SB Independent 5K Giveaway

We’re giving away 2 entries – one for you and a friend in either the Santa Barbara Half Marathon or the SB Independent 5K*!

The races take place on Sunday, November 7.

Fill out the form below to enter the giveaway.

The giveaway ends on Monday, November 1 at 11:59pm. The winner will be contacted on Tuesday, November 2 via email.

Visit santabarbarahalf.com to get more details and to see the course!

*Virtual Options Available