Santa Barbara Half Marathon & SB Independent 5K Giveaway

By
Wed Oct 20, 2021 | 11:14am

We’re giving away 2 entries – one for you and a friend in either the Santa Barbara Half Marathon or the SB Independent 5K*!

The races take place on Sunday, November 7.

Fill out the form below to enter the giveaway.

The giveaway ends on Monday, November 1 at 11:59pm. The winner will be contacted on Tuesday, November 2 via email.

Visit santabarbarahalf.com to get more details and to see the course!

*Virtual Options Available

Wed Oct 20, 2021 | 22:06pm
