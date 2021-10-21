Briefs Two People Die in Car Crash at Garden Street On-Ramp

Two people died in a crash at the Garden Street on-ramp of the southbound 101 at around 6:10 p.m. on Wednesday. The two, a 29-year-old male driver and his 35-year-old passenger, who are not yet identified, were in a dark-colored 1997 Mercedes S500. They left the highway at the Garden Street off-ramp, went through the intersection, and then went up the highway on-ramp, where they crashed into a concrete wall.

The sedan rolled over completely, and once on its wheels again, it caught fire. Both occupants appeared trapped in the vehicle, and people nearby attempted to put out the fire until City Fire could respond. The pair were found to be deceased when they were taken from the car.

The speed the car was driving is unknown, and the California Highway Patrol asks for information from anyone with knowledge of the incident at (805) 967-1234.

