Letters Rowse: A Breath of Fresh Air

I am voting for Randy Rowse for mayor. I believe that Randy will bring a much-needed breath of fresh air to City Hall. Randy is a nonpartisan independent who sincerely wants to protect our community through support for our first responders, and through his desire to fight draconian land use mandates from Sacramento politicians. Randy will focus on making city government more effective and efficient.

Santa Barbara is a beautiful community, but it takes work to keep it that way. Randy Rowse is my choice as the best candidate that can do that work.

