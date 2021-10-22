Letters Stunning Firemen, from the Cal Fire inmate fire crew, cleanup a burned area of the Alisal Fire. | Credit: Erick Madrid By Marilyn Kocher, S.B. Fri Oct 22, 2021 | 10:15am Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window) Erick Madrid’s Alisal photo of red-suited firefighters diagonally across grey ash is stunning excellent. Add to Favorites Fri Oct 22, 2021 | 18:35pm https://www.independent.com/2021/10/22/stunning/