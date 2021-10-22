Letters

Stunning

Firemen, from the Cal Fire inmate fire crew, cleanup a burned area of the Alisal Fire. | Credit: Erick Madrid
By Marilyn Kocher, S.B.
Fri Oct 22, 2021 | 10:15am

Erick Madrid’s Alisal photo of red-suited firefighters diagonally across grey ash is stunning excellent.

Fri Oct 22, 2021 | 18:35pm
