Letters Vote for Harmon

I was so pleased to read your endorsement of Meagan Harmon. When Meagan was appointed to the City Council, I was volunteering with a nonprofit in her district that needed assistance from the city. Meagan was responsive to our needs from our very first interaction. She listened and learned, and most importantly she became an advocate, helping us understand how to successfully get our project through the city approval process. From every perspective Meagan is a great public servant.

Her honesty, her intelligence, her passion for serving our community, her empathy for others, her curiosity, and her vitality are irresistible. Meagan Harmon is a really good person. We need really good people at all levels of government. The people of Santa Barbara and particularly, her district, are incredibly fortunate to have a person like Meagan represent them, serve them, and have her family as neighbors. Meagan has earned your vote.

Add to Favorites