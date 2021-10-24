Announcement Loma Alta Drive Closed to Vehicular Traffic Beginning October 18

Loma Alta Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic, from Coronel Street to West Canon Perdido

Street, from October 18 to June 1, 2022, as the City prepares for storm-related impacts to Loma

Alta Drive from the recent Loma Fire.

The City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department will be hosting a community meeting to

provide information to local residents about our planning and forecast for storm-related

impacts due to the Loma Fire burn area. The meeting will be held at the McKinley Elementary

School Auditorium, 350 Loma Alta Drive, on Wednesday, November 3, at 7:30 p.m. Spanish

translation will be provided for the event. Facemasks are required.

