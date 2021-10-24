Loma Alta Drive Closed to Vehicular Traffic Beginning October 18
Loma Alta Drive will be closed to vehicular traffic, from Coronel Street to West Canon Perdido
Street, from October 18 to June 1, 2022, as the City prepares for storm-related impacts to Loma
Alta Drive from the recent Loma Fire.
The City of Santa Barbara Public Works Department will be hosting a community meeting to
provide information to local residents about our planning and forecast for storm-related
impacts due to the Loma Fire burn area. The meeting will be held at the McKinley Elementary
School Auditorium, 350 Loma Alta Drive, on Wednesday, November 3, at 7:30 p.m. Spanish
translation will be provided for the event. Facemasks are required.