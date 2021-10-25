Environment

All Clear Given for Refugio Region

Storm Passed Safely Delivering Several Inches of Rain

The Alisal Fire burn scan was hit with heavy rainfall just before 9 a.m., but no major flooding or debris flows occurred. | Credit: Mike Eliason/S.B. County Fire
Mon Oct 25, 2021 | 5:46pm

The evacuation order for the Gaviota area was lifted on Monday at 2:45 p.m. The storm passed through the area bringing one to three inches of rain, as forecast, but no heavy rain cells caused any major flooding or debris flows. Refugio Road access is limited to residents.

The rainfall totals were largest at the mountain tops, with the highest at San Marcos Pass with more than four and a half inches of precipitation since midnight.

