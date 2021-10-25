Environment All Clear Given for Refugio Region Storm Passed Safely Delivering Several Inches of Rain

The evacuation order for the Gaviota area was lifted on Monday at 2:45 p.m. The storm passed through the area bringing one to three inches of rain, as forecast, but no heavy rain cells caused any major flooding or debris flows. Refugio Road access is limited to residents.

The rainfall totals were largest at the mountain tops, with the highest at San Marcos Pass with more than four and a half inches of precipitation since midnight.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Add to Favorites