Briefs Santa Barbara Man Dies at Home Following Collision on Moped Man and Friend Rode Separate Mopeds and Collided, Able to Leave Scene Before Man Collapsed

A Santa Barbara man died in his home Sunday, hours after a moped collision with his friend threw him off his bike and into the road.

The Santa Barbara Police Department responded to a medical emergency call Sunday regarding a 53-year-old man collapsing in his bathroom with an unknown medical condition that required paramedics. AMR paramedics and Santa Barbara City Fire Department responded to the home to render aid, and paramedics attempted to perform CPR, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sign up for Indy Today to receive fresh news from Independent.com, in your inbox, every morning.

During their investigation, officers learned that the man, whose name is being withheld pending notification of family, had been involved in a traffic collision several hours earlier in the 900 block of North Hope Avenue. The man and a friend were both independently riding mopeds around midnight and accidentally collided with each other. Both subjects were thrown from their mopeds and landed on the roadway. Both seemed to be uninjured, remounted their vehicles, and traveled to another friend’s house.

While at the friend’s home, the deceased started experiencing chest pains and feeling unwell and decided to go home. Investigators believe the earlier collision was directly linked to his death; the incident remains under investigation.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Add to Favorites