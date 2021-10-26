Announcement Only Six More Days to Share South Coast Priorities on “MTD Moves Ahead” Survey

SANTA BARBARA – After a successful virtual listening session last week, Santa Barbara MTD is reminding South Santa Barbara County residents to share their priorities for the future of South Coast transit.

Targeted towards both bus riders and those who don’t currently ride the bus, a short 5 minute survey can be found in English at sbmtd.gov/MTDMovesAhead and at sbmtd.gov/MTDAvanza in Spanish. This survey will close at midnight on October 31, 2021.

Earlier this month, MTD announced the launch of MTD Moves Ahead, a community process to create a Short Range Transit Plan that will guide bus service development, infrastructure investment, and capital needs for MTD’s bus system over the next five years.

New residential developments, changes to commutes, technology, and the economy all mean a big opportunity to rethink transit on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

To prioritize our community’s needs and desires for bus service, MTD is seeking broad community input from everyone—people who ride the bus and those who don’t, employees, employers, students, people with disabilities, seniors, and civic leaders. If you live or work here, MTD wants to hear from you!

Video of October 20th’s virtual listening session can be found here.

Add to Favorites