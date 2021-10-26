Announcement Safety Improvements Project Begins on West Carrillo Street

Beginning on Saturday, October 30, Lash Construction is scheduled to begin the road resurfacing work along Carrillo Street from Chapala Street to US-101 as part of the Safety Improvements Project on West Carrillo Street. In order to minimize traffic impacts, the paving work will be performed only on weekends in the following phases:

• Phase 1 – Carrillo Street from Chapala Street to De La Vina Street (October 30 & 31)

• Phase 2 – Carrillo Street from De La Vina Street to Bath Street (November 6 & 7)

• Phase 3 – Carrillo Street from Bath Street to US-101 (November 13 & 14)

Each phase is scheduled to begin on Saturday and finish on Sunday, work hours are between 7:00 am to 6:00 pm. There will be temporary road closures in the traffic direction where work is being done within each phase. Traffic control and temporary delays should be expected along this downtown corridor including at the intersections of Carrillo Street and associated cross-streets. Access will be maintained for residents and businesses, although temporary disruptions should be anticipated, especially while paving is taking place.

While the road resurfacing work is being performed on weekends, construction crews will be constructing ADA access ramps and a center median island at the intersection of Carrillo Street and San Pascual Street during the weekdays. This work is expected to last approximately three weeks and will result in temporary lane closures in both directions of Carrillo Street between US-101 and West Figueroa Street to ensure a safe work zone. Traffic and pedestrian detours will be in place, as well as traffic control signs and devices to ensure safety for all roadway users.

We appreciate the public’s cooperation and apologize for any inconvenience. The Project is primarily funded by a Highway Safety Improvement Program grant and supplemented with local Measure C funds.

For more information on the Project, please click HSIP West Carrillo Project.

Para información en Español, llame a Norma Cervantes, (805) 564-5468.

