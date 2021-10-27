Briefs Fatal Car Crash Takes Lives of Two People Hit by Intoxicated Driver on Cathedral Oaks Road

A fatal car crash on Tuesday evening took the lives of two people who were driving eastward along Cathedral Oaks Road and were hit from behind by an intoxicated driver. At about 7:30 p.m., the driver of a 2002 Mustang, who was a 39-year-old man, and his female passenger, who apparently did not have identification, were rammed by a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner speeding in the direction of Santa Barbara on Cathedral Oaks between Fairview and Patterson. The Mustang sedan spun from the collision, hitting two parked cars. The road between Cambridge Drive and Kellogg Avenue was closed for several hours while first responders examined all involved and the scene.

The two decedents will not be identified until their next of kin are notified.

The driver of the Toyota SUV, Andrew Raymond Burgher, 31, was booked into County Jail on charges of murder and driving under the influence. He is being held on $2 million bail. A small dog in his vehicle was taken to Animal Services unharmed.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which occurred in the unincorporated area outside Goleta. Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (805) 967-1234.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Add to Favorites