Letters Son Recognition

Star Rug Cleaners appreciates the recognition as “Best of Santa Barbara” in the carpet cleaning category. The owner of Star Rug Cleaners is Mike Jensen, son of Tony Jensen, who has been sole operator since 2011.

Mike has continued the business in a positive and professional manner after working in the family business for 10 years while excelling at SBHS, SBCC, and earning a degree in business administration and communications from UCSB. Truly a local success story.

Mike has become an expert in oriental rug care as well as nationally known restorer of collectable rugs made by indigenous peoples of the early Southwest.

I am writing to you to give Mike the recognition he well deserves, and I am just his proud father who is thankful his son took over the family business and continues to provide exceptional service.

Add to Favorites