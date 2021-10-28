Letters

Count Me In

By Alex Ziegler, S.B.
Thu Oct 28, 2021 | 2:03pm

Ms. Laura Capps asks in her recent article, “Follow the Money“: “Who’s in?” I can assure you there are many Santa Barbara residents who will agree with her that the current regulations for fundraising and spending being allowed per vote is outrageous, needs to be addressed and dramatically reduced. So, I am “in” along with my wife and several dozen friends I know from my local swim and tennis club. We discuss it frequently and are hoping the intelligent S.B. voters can see through the massive spending by certain candidates. Several of them have an agenda not parallel to our own and certainly not for the good of Santa Barbara as we know it today.

Thu Oct 28, 2021 | 23:54pm
https://www.independent.com/2021/10/28/count-me-in/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.