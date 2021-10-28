Letters Count Me In

Ms. Laura Capps asks in her recent article, “Follow the Money“: “Who’s in?” I can assure you there are many Santa Barbara residents who will agree with her that the current regulations for fundraising and spending being allowed per vote is outrageous, needs to be addressed and dramatically reduced. So, I am “in” along with my wife and several dozen friends I know from my local swim and tennis club. We discuss it frequently and are hoping the intelligent S.B. voters can see through the massive spending by certain candidates. Several of them have an agenda not parallel to our own and certainly not for the good of Santa Barbara as we know it today.

