Provide Input on Local Childcare – Take Survey by October 31

Do you have a child five years old or younger? Do you live or work in the Santa Barbara-Goleta region (zip codes 93101 through 93118)? If both of those describe you, we hope you will give five minutes to complete a confidential survey about our local childcare system, available at https://www.unitedwaysb.org/childcare-survey. The survey is open until Sunday, October 31.

The Cities of Santa Barbara and Goleta have partnered with United Way of Santa Barbara County on this survey and results will help the Cities understand the experiences and needs of local parents/guardians with young children. Thank you in advance for contributing.

