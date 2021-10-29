Letters Appalling Behavior at School Board

It is shameful to me as a proud member of the Santa Barbara community, to know there are members of our community who feel emboldened to behave in an aggressive and threatening manner at local school board meetings. After more than 30 years’ experience working closely with every school district in the area, to hear of the personal attacks made against duly elected members of a School District requires expressing my voice.

I know these board members, in various contexts over time. I have come before them to express my ideas, not always successfully. I have been disappointed on a few occasions due to decisions they made, but I respect their sincere efforts to serve Santa Barbara students’ best interests. I am writing because I am appalled at the lack of respect given to them as elected officials serving the children and families of Santa Barbara and the breakdown of civility on the part of angry citizens. Members of the public have every right to express ideas that counter the decisions made by the board in a thoughtful, respectful manner. No one has the right to harass or threaten the personal lives of the legitimate, duly elected officers of the board. We are an extraordinarily fortunate community to have dedicated educators among our elected Board members. I am grateful for their service, as we should all be, whether we agree with them or not.

