Letters Campaign Ad Deluge

Lately our airwaves have been besieged by mayoral compaigning, most especially by Randy Rowse. So, the question naturally arises: How can Mr. Rowse afford this costly mode of campaigning. Who is funding it? I’d love to know.

Furthermore, Mr. Rowse is on record voicing skepticism over the wisdom of keeping State Street a pedestrian promenade — this against his own confession that most Santa Barbarans want it to remain. Who, then, would Mr. Rowse be serving should he win this election? Whose interests does he really seek to promote?

I haven’t voted yet and will wait to do so until I hear Mr. Rowse’s responses to these matters.

