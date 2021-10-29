Briefs Ventura Man Arrested for Brandishing Knife, Strangling and Battering Woman Suspect Allegedly Fled from Officers and Attempted to Run at Them with Knife Before Arrest

Santa Barbara Police Officers arrested a 22-year-old Ventura man after he allegedly strangled and battered a woman on the 200 block of East Gutierrez Street in Santa Barbara on Wednesday.

The suspect, Alexander Robert Vargas, had fled the area prior to police arrival, but the victim had informed dispatchers that he was brandishing a knife. Officers learned Vargas also has two active felony no-bail warrants from Ventura County and is on felony post-release community supervision through the California Department of Corrections.

The victim was offered services from Domestic Violence Solutions and medical attention on scene.

Vargas later returned to the scene and fled on foot when officers gave chase, according to police. In the pursuit leading up to his arrest, Vargas allegedly pulled out the knife and ran at the police officers, prompting one of the officers to tase Vargas to subdue him. During the arrest, Vargas reportedly attempted to bite, kick, and break free from the officers. It also appeared Vargas was under the influence of a controlled substance at time of arrest.

Vargas was taken into custody and transported to Cottage Hospital per Santa Barbara Police Taser use policy. He was then medically cleared by a doctor and booked in Santa Barbara County Jail for felony domestic battery, felony assault causing great bodily injury, felony resisting an officer with violence, and misdemeanor brandishing a knife. He is being held without bail.

For anonymous, confidential help available 24/7, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1 (800) 799-7233 (SAFE) or 1 (800) 787-3224 or one of Domestic Violence Solutions’ local crisis hotlines at (805) 964-5245 (Santa Barbara), (805) 736-0965 (Lompoc), (805) 925-2160 (Santa Maria), or (805) 686-4390 (Santa Ynez Valley). In an emergency, call 9-1-1.

