Real Estate Future Meets Past: California Architecture + Design

Marc Appleton Ted Bosley

California Architecture and Design will be the topic at an upcoming presentation featuring Marc Appleton and Ted Bosley, being held at the University Club on November 16.

Architect and author Marc Appleton will discuss California Mediterranean Home Design and Greene & Greene expert Ted Bosley, former executive director of the Gamble House in Pasadena, will discuss brothers’ Greene & Greene home designs in Santa Barbara. The one hour event is free to the public, but seating is limited.

Marc Appleton is the founding principal of Appleton Partners LLP – Architects, with offices in Santa Monica and Santa Barbara. A graduate of Harvard College and the Yale School of Architecture, he was named to the list of top one hundred designers in Architectural Digest from 1991 to 2014. He has written, published or contributed to many books including Mediterranean Domestic Architecture in the United States (1999), George Washington Smith: An Architect’s Scrapbook (2001), Casa del Herrero (2009), California Mediterranean (2007), and Ranches: Home on the Range in California (2016). He resides in Santa Barbara.

Edward “Ted” Bosley is the recently retired Director of The Gamble House in Pasadena. He has published and lectured widely on architects Greene & Greene and the American Arts & Crafts movement over the past thirty years. He organized numerous museum exhibitions and study tours and has taught Historic Site Stewardship at the University of Southern California and Claremont Graduate University. His full-length monograph, Greene & Greene, published by Phaidon Press Ltd. in 2000, is the premier study of the architects’ work. A native of San Francisco, he holds a BA in Art History from the University of California at Berkeley, and an MBA from the UCLA Anderson Graduate School of Management. In 2021 he was awarded Honorary Membership in the AIA.

“Future Meets Past: California Architecture + Design” will be held at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, November 16 at the University Club, 1332 Santa Barbara Street. Reservations may be made at (805) 403-7053. All guests are required to wear a mask.

