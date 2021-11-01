Letters Mail-In Drawback

After much back-and-forthing, I decided to cast my vote for Kristen Snedden, despite the fact that my neighborhood is aflame with signs for Barrett Reed.

After reading Tyler Hayden’s editorial, I am convinced I will be doing the right thing, as would many of my neighbors if they’d had this information before they voted. Some of them may be wishing they had their ballots back.

This system of allowing a month for mail-in-ballots is terribly flawed because people vote before all the information is in and while all the campaigning is still going on.

