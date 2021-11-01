Letters Munger ‘Prison Dorm’

Though I’ve been a professor at UCSB and they say the faculty exercises “shared governance,” I just learned about this abomination. I would not put experimental animals or prisoners in it.

I won’t repeat the litany of horrors attached to this new prison for students, except to remind the reader that 94 percent of the 4,500 planned occupants will have no window, no natural light, no visual connection to their environment. The building will have just two doors for the 4,500 students, plus staff; try to imagine when an emergency occurs. The donor was able to dictate all this while paying for only 13 percent of the cost.

Our school’s reputation had grown through hard work.

A minute of surfing the Web reveals that we have already become a laughingstock.

Add to Favorites