Announcement Where to Drop Off Your City Election Ballot

There’s still time to vote in the City of Santa Barbara General Municipal Election!

Everyone registered to vote received a vote-by-mail ballot. You can cast your vote and drop off your ballot at an official Ballot Drop Box or a Voter Service Center, like the one at City Hall. Volunteers will be collecting ballots until 5:00 p.m. Monday, November 1, and from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

There’s also Voter Service Centers at the Eastside Library, Westside Neighborhood Center, and MacKenzie Park, open the same hours listed above.

Voters can also go to the County Election Office on Calle Real.

If a voter is not registered or has not received a ballot, they can go to one of the five Voter Service Centers, register and vote provisionally. Once confirmed eligible, the vote will be counted.

The City of Santa Barbara invites the public to view City Election results on Tuesday, November 2, at 8:15 p.m. The City will be displaying results from the 2021 General Municipal Election at City Hall, located at 735 Anacapa Street, Santa Barbara. The display will be outside City Hall, facing De La Guerra Plaza. The results will be displayed at City Hall until 9:00 p.m.

﻿Santa Barbara County officials are assisting with tabulating results.

For more information about drop box and Voter Service Center locations, click here.

