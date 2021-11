More Like This

When reading about the windowless Munger dorm proposal at UCSB, I am reminded of Saint Barbara, the namesake of the school and your fair city. She was murdered for being a Christian and wanting three windows to adorn her bathroom in honor of the Holy Trinity. Surely she would have wanted windows for the new dorm. Perhaps plenty of bathrooms also.

