Briefs Verbal Altercation Ends in Shooting and Stabbing on Santa Barbara’s Eastside During Dispute, Police Say First Suspect Pulled Out Gun, Prompting Second Suspect to Pull Out Knife

The Santa Barbara Police Department responded on October 30 around 10:20 p.m. to a report of an altercation and possible shooting after two injured subjects, one with a stab wound and the other with a gunshot wound, were brought to Cottage Hospital emergency room within minutes of each other.

While officers were at the hospital, dispatchers received a report from a resident in the 500 block of North Nopal Street regarding an altercation and possible shooting in the area. Officers responded to the area and found blood, evidence related to a shooting, and a knife in the street.

Based on witness statements, a verbal altercation occurred in the street between a group of people. The altercation escalated when one of the suspects, Felipe Mercado, a 34-year-old Goleta resident, allegedly produced a handgun and started pointing it at close range towards several individuals in the group. In response, one subject produced a knife and reportedly stabbed Mercado. Simultaneously, Mercado allegedly fired at the subject who stabbed him, striking a lower extremity. All involved fled the area after the shooting occurred, according to police.

Mercado was arrested after receiving medical care at the hospital. He is being charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and use of a firearm while committing a felony. His bail is currently set at $1,000,000.

The current status of the unnamed subject who allegedly stabbed Mercado is unknown, and no other information is available at this time. The motivation for this crime is still being investigated.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Add to Favorites