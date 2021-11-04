Briefs Body Retrieved from Water Below Shoreline Park

A citizen alerted a city groundskeeper at Shoreline Park on Thursday morning that a body appeared to be below the cliffs in the ocean. Santa Barbara city police and fire personnel went to the scene at about 11 a.m., which was high tide, and Fire Department rescue swimmers found an individual who appeared to have died several hours before.

Once the tide had receded, the body was retrieved and turned over to the Coroner’s Office. The individual was a man in his late sixties, and police spokesperson Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale said there were no obvious signs of foul play. The cause of death is being determined, and the man’s name will be released after his next of kin are notified.

