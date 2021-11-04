Briefs

Body Retrieved from Water Below Shoreline Park

Credit: SBPD
By
Thu Nov 04, 2021 | 5:18pm

A citizen alerted a city groundskeeper at Shoreline Park on Thursday morning that a body appeared to be below the cliffs in the ocean. Santa Barbara city police and fire personnel went to the scene at about 11 a.m., which was high tide, and Fire Department rescue swimmers found an individual who appeared to have died several hours before.

Once the tide had receded, the body was retrieved and turned over to the Coroner’s Office. The individual was a man in his late sixties, and police spokesperson Sergeant Ethan Ragsdale said there were no obvious signs of foul play. The cause of death is being determined, and the man’s name will be released after his next of kin are notified.

Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.

Fri Nov 05, 2021 | 04:51am
https://www.independent.com/2021/11/04/body-retrieved-from-water-below-shoreline-park/

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.