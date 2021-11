More Like This

I pretty much stopped reading at “$80 to $450 a pound” / $20 cup of coffee . While I appreciate the innovation and passion of Jay Ruskey, in the end whom exactly is the target market for this “ultra ultra premium beverage?” No one I know. Talk about an elitist product. Sheesh.

×

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Username or Email Address Password Remember Me

Not a member? Sign up here.