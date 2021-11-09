Announcement Gelson’s “Local Discoveries” Welcomes Innovators to Pitch Products to be Sold in Southern California’s Premier Grocery Store

Homegrown Brands to pitch New and Promising Products to be sold in Gelson’s Stores

Encino, Calif. (November 2, 2021) – As a Southern California grocery pioneer which has helped to launch countless products, Gelson’s is proud to announce its third “Gelson’s Local Discoveries,” welcoming homegrown brands to pitch new and promising products to be sold in Gelson’s stores across Southern California. Celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2021, Gelson’s has become the top Southern California retailer for locally sourced products and currently carries more than 1,500 locally sourced items.

The pitch event, being held online early next year, is open to local vendors within 50 miles of a Gelson’s store, spanning L.A., Orange, San Diego, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Bernardino counties. All applicants should be prepared to explain what distinguishes the product, including any attributes like organic, gluten free, vegan, etc. The winners will earn coveted shelf space in all 28 Gelson’s stores across Southern California, and Gelson’s will actively promote the winners in-store, online and via local media.

Submissions will be accepted online from November 1-14. Finalist meetings will take place in person during the week of January 17. For complete entry details and to apply, please click here.

Launched in 2019, “Gelson’s Local Discoveries” has brought numerous new and exciting products to the attention of local consumers. The biggest success to date has been Santa Barbara-based Casa De Comer Salsa, which has become extremely popular across the region. Other “Gelson’s Local Discoveries” include David’s Natural Toothpaste, Italia’s Pizza Kitchen, Qure Alkaline Water and Sans Meal Bar. Over the years Gelson’s has been proud to help launch other local brands, including BJ’s Brewhouse Beer, Califia Farms, Chica’s Chips, Coolhaus Ice Cream, Groundwork Coffee and Health-Ade Kombucha.

“Giving local brands the opportunity to showcase their best products – and the chance to be sold in Gelson’s stores across Southern California – is both essential to what Gelson’s has done for many years as well as responsive to rising consumer demand for locally sourced products,” said John Bagan, Chief Merchandising Officer for Gelson’s. “We look forward to meeting new entrepreneurs and introducing some great local discoveries to our customers!”

About Gelson’s

Celebrating 70 years, Gelson’s currently operates 27 full-service specialty grocery stores in Southern California. Each Gelson’s Market features the full amenities of a traditional supermarket, with the local flavor of a neighborhood market. Their high standards – for quality, value, and freshness; unsurpassed service; and attention to detail – define the ultimate grocery and prepared foods shopping experience. Gelson’s in-house experts know Southern California’s lifestyle and are driven to find only the best foods and exclusive values for their customers. Gelson’s is particularly known for Chef-prepared signature recipes and flavorful hand-selected produce, the best and freshest cuts of meat and seafood. This experience is rounded out by professionally designed floral arrangements, and a convenient selection of the highest quality and hard-to-find grocery items. Find out why Life Tastes Better Here® at https://gelsons.com

