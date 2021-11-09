Announcement Southern California Edison Rate Increase For All Electricity Customers

SANTA BARBARA, CA – November 8, 2021

In order to ensure that our customers are getting the very best information about their electricity service, Santa Barbara Clean Energy is sharing a recent announcement made by Southern California Edison (Edison) stating that it has raised its electricity delivery rates by an average of $0.02/kWh effective October 1st. This rate increase will equate to roughly $10 per month for the average customer and will affect both Santa Barbara Clean Energy and Edison customers. Edison’s rate increase is tied to the delivery of electricity to ALL customers in Santa Barbara (and the entire Edison service area) and is based on the increasing costs of updating poles, wires, and other infrastructure. For more information visit www.sce.com/bill_change.

“Edison’s rate increase is specifically related to the infrastructure needed to deliver power to homes and businesses,” shares Alelia Parenteau, acting sustainability and resilience co-director. “They’ve had to increase rates dramatically in recent years due to heavy investment in infrastructure to prevent wildfires and modernize their grid. Most Santa Barbarans have seen Edison crews working on power poles and wires in their neighborhoods.”

Santa Barbara Clean Energy provides customers with green energy, and Edison delivers the electricity. This is shown on every electricity bill under procurement and delivery rates. Santa Barbara Clean Energy procurement rates are staying the same. Edison’s delivery rate will show the increase of $0.02/kWh on customers’ November statements reflecting October electricity use.

Santa Barbara Clean Energy’s mission is to offer customers green energy options with continued reliable electric service to achieve our community’s ambitious climate goals. This is particularly important because local electricity use accounts for over 20% of Santa Barbara’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Santa Barbara Clean Energy also offers incentives and programs to its customers that leverage Santa Barbara Clean Energy’s carbon-free electricity in ways that will greatly help achieve the city’s carbon neutrality goals. Benefits include rebates on electric vehicles, reduced-cost electric bike memberships, trying out induction cookware, home energy audits, and discounts on locally made battery back-up systems.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Clean Energy program, the various clean energy choices, programs and incentives, frequently asked questions and more, please visit www.SBCleanEnergy.com or call (805) 897-1979.

