Adoptable Pets Danny, Benji, Harper and Felix

Credit: Courtesy

Danny

This adorable 12-week-old old mini Scooby Doo look alike is very lovable and smart. He loves people and kids, and gets along with other dogs. He is crate and house trained.

Benji

This 18-24 month old Poodle/Terrier mix is full of puppy energy. He would do well in with an active household. He loves going for walks and zoomies in the back yard.



Harper

Harper is a shy 16-week-old Husky mix. She is playful and loves spending time with her foster family. She is good with kids and loves walking on the leash.



Felix

This handsome 12-week-old cattle dog mix is smart and sweet. He is house broken, crate trained and knows basic commands. Felix would do well in an active household.

Please visit www.sparkrescue.org to see all dogs and kittens available for adoption.

Spark Rescue is an all-volunteer, foster based, non-profit 501C3 rescue. Spark Rescue places each rescued animal in a safe, loving home as they await adoption. Each animal receives vaccinations, testing, veterinary care, and are spayed/neutered and chipped before adoption. Spark Rescue commits to helping animals in danger of euthanasia and homelessness find stable loving homes.

To donate, please visit www.sparkrescue.org/donations. For more information about Spark Rescue or becoming a foster, please visit our website at www.sparkrescue.org or email us at sparkadoptions@gmail.com, or Spark Rescue Santa Barbara, PO Box 8445, Goleta, CA 93118

