Letters Cap UCSB Enrollment

Open letter to the Regents of the University of California:

I have been concerned for some time about the increased density and overdevelopment of the University of California at Santa Barbara. The university has become a political juggernaut that pretty much does what it wants without concern for the community and environment in which it exists.

Its latest project of putting over 4,000 students in mainly windowless, tiny spaces is completely dystopian!

Please, cap the enrollment at UCSB, replace Henry Yang as chancellor, and put a stop to this monstrous project!

The author graduated from UCSB in 1971.

Add to Favorites