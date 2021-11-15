Announcement Public Asked to Give Input on Unmet Transit Needs

Participate in SBCAG’s December 1 Listening Session or

Take Online Survey

An unmet transit needs listening session will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, via Zoom Webinar hosted by the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG). The public is encouraged to stop by anytime during the two-hour virtual listening session to share comments or concerns about bus systems, dial-a-ride and paratransit services in Santa Barbara County, or express needs for new or expanded services in the county. Spanish language interpretation services will be available during the listening session.

Those unable to attend the December 1, 2021, listening session can take an online survey in English or Spanish until Friday, December 3, 2021. The public can also submit comments in writing to SBCAG at 260 North San Antonio Road, Suite B, Santa Barbara, CA 93110, or by email to comment@sbcag.org.

Comments provided at the listening session, on the online survey, or in writing are shared with local decision makers, transit agencies, and the California Department of Transportation to help influence options for transit services and projects. A summary of public input is presented to Santa Barbara County Transit Advisory Committee and SBCAG Board of Directors in early 2022.

WHAT: Unmet Transit Needs Listening Session

WHEN: 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 1, 2021, (visit virtually anytime during the two-hour listening session)

WHERE: Zoom Webinar*: Webinar ID: 843 8403 4139; Passcode: 718234; OR Telephone: (669) 900-9128

*Spanish-language interpretation services available

DETAILS: SBCAG is committed to providing access and reasonable accommodations for this meeting. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, accommodation requests should be made by Monday, November 29 to SBCAG at (805) 961-8900.

Take the survey here.

