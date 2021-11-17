Letters Protect and Heal Democracy

Regarding Caleb Rodriguez’s article on voting rights and a wonderful local advocate, I would like to see much more on this from the Santa Barbara Independent.

Our democracy is sinking again into the quicksand of authoritarianism. Each precious day where we might work together to protect and heal our democracy passes without federal reform. Since the anniversary of Congressman John Lewis’s death and the release of the Census data, too many Americans are asleep at the wheel of our democracy. Please follow up on the:

The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act,

The Freedom to Vote Act,

The Native American Voting Rights Act, and

The Protecting Our Democracy Act,

and efforts to change the filibuster in the Senate now.

Every day that passes leaves more people disenfranchised and our democracy at greater risk.

Add to Favorites