Letters Sign of the Devil

Later we will all say that the Biden/Harris Marxist revolution was undone by American Parents but in truth we owe it all to the arrogance of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The sign of the devil, (which those of us Biblically trained thought was the vaccine card,) actually turned out to be a “tagging” number … a symbol of slavery applied to those who resist White Supremacy, which by then meant its exact opposite.

Two thirds of the country turned on them overnight when finally there was no way to hide their venal contempt for their constituency and were virtually voted out of existence. Being called a democrat became a racial slur … things move fast when definitions of words are so fluid that they have no intrinsic meaning at all.

My how the desperate fibulate … fun to watch in a way despite the cost in blood … how many generations get to watch the devil make a play as shameless and brazen and in the light of day? … with the plagues still fresh in memory and REVELATIONS unfolding in real time … short-sighted hubris saves the day again, that and the incumbent existence of God once you acknowledge and embrace His Antithesis.

By Thanksgiving there was cause for joy … America was going to survive its leadership and come back authentically … hand over heart, soul restored … a wonderful time to be alive. Gratitude is a perfect place to start. Thank God for the incompetence of the F B I.

Poor old Joe … the devil lied to him. Can you imagine?

