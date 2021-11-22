Announcement First Medical Food for the Dietary Management of Polycystic Kidney Disease Launched

The first-of-its-kind product, named KetoCitra, is based on breakthrough research by University

of California Santa Barbara professor Dr. Thomas Weimbs, a recognized leader in the

Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) research field, and Dr. Jacob Torres, Head Researcher of

Santa Barbara Nutrients (SBN).



Santa Barbara, California – November 22nd, 2021



The patented technology underlying KetoCitra was initially developed by Dr. Weimbs and Dr.

Torres at the University of California, Santa Barbara. They discovered that a combination of two

natural compounds – beta-hydroxybutyrate (BHB) and citrate – has a synergistic effect in halting

or slowing the progression of PKD in animal models.



With kidney health and safety as a priority during the product’s development, SBN worked with

a premier group of advisors that included some of the leading scientists, medical doctors and

dietitians in the renal field worldwide.



“The launch of KetoCitra is a seminal moment for both Santa Barbara Nutrients and PKD

patients. Our focus is to bring hope to the millions of PKD patients around the world, and we

think KetoCitra has the potential to achieve that,” said Dr. Weimbs, President and Founder

of Santa Barbara Nutrients.



PKD is one of the most common, life-threatening genetic diseases, causing kidney enlargement

and function loss over time. The disease affects over 600,000 Americans and 13 million people

worldwide and is one of the leading causes of kidney failure requiring dialysis or kidney

transplantation. There is no cure.



About KetoCitra

The research by Dr. Weimbs and Dr. Torres showed that two natural compounds, betahydroxybutyrate (BHB) and citric acid (citrate), can help the nutritional management of PKD by addressing the metabolic abnormalities that manifest during the progression of the disease.



KetoCitra is specifically designed with these two ingredients in a formulation that also delivers

beneficial minerals and an alkaline load intended to support the balancing of urine pH. The

inclusion of calcium and magnesium helps to manage the dietary absorption of the renal

stressors oxalate and inorganic phosphate.



KetoCitra uses only ingredients that are generally recognized as safe (GRAS), is sodium- and

sugar-free and formulated to be kidney-safe when used as directed. As a medical food,

KetoCitra is to be taken under medical supervision. KetoCitra can be taken by itself but is

recommended to be taken in conjunction with specific dietary and lifestyle changes.

Researchers at SBN have collaborated with experienced renal dietitians to create a dietary

program called Ren.Nu that is administered by the non-profit RenAlign. Patients in the Ren.Nu

program, which launches in January 2022, learn to implement a plant-focused, kidney-safe

ketogenic diet, together with KetoCitra, in a sustainable way.



About Santa Barbara Nutrients, Inc.

Santa Barbara Nutrients is a public benefit corporation incorporated in Delaware and

headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. The experienced SBN team is composed of kidney

researchers, patients, and other industry professionals dedicated to bringing to market novel

medical foods and other innovative products to help people with PKD and other renal diseases.

The company is committed to scientific and clinical research to develop science backed

products that support human health and address significant unmet medical needs.

For more information, please visit www.SantaBarbaraNutrients.com

